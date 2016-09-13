OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Sept 13 There is no
reason for the Czech central bank to bring forward the expected
exit from its weak crown policy, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Tuesday, adding the bank would welcome a "robust" fulfillment of
its inflation target.
Rusnok had earlier on Tuesday said the cap on crown strength
the bank has had in place since 2013 would likely end sometime
in the second half of 2017.
"We do not see the loose monetary conditions that we have
today... are the source of any tension, (or) overheating of the
economy," Rusnok told a business leaders' roundtable in the
northeast industrial city of Ostrava.
"So we have no relevant reason to speed up the exit from the
exchange rate commitment, (or) respectively to make any
fundamental changes to this."
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Writing by Jason Hovet)