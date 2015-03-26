PRAGUE, March 26 Anti-inflationary factors
affecting the Czech economy have raised the chance that the
central bank could move the cap on the crown currency's exchange
rate to the euro to a weaker level, Governor Miroslav Singer
said on Thursday.
"The governing board reiterated that it is ready, in case it
is needed, to move the level of the exchange rate commitment,"
Singer told a news conference.
"With regards to the... anti-inflationary balance of risks
to the forecast, the probability of such a step has increased
since the last governing board meeting."
The bank earlier repeated its position that the cap on the
crown, set at around 27 to the euro, could be changed in case
there is a long-term increase in deflation pressures that are
capable of causing a slump in domestic demand, renewed risks of
deflation, and a systematic decrease in inflation expectations.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)