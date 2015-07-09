* Governor Singer reiterates outlook on weak crown policy
* Says Greece impact minimal, German growth big question
* Says wage growth not enough to raise inflation pressure
worries
(Adds quotes, comment on Greece, CPI data, details)
PRAGUE, July 9 The Czech central bank will
maintain its policy of keeping the crown weak at least until the
second half of 2016, Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as
saying on Thursday, reiterating the board's statement from its
last policy meeting.
"We are not in a normal situation yet, but we are starting
to move towards it," Singer said in an interview with the
newspaper Mlada Fronta Dnes. "At this time, it is good that
monetary policy is loosened to stimulate production, stimulate
services, investment."
The Czech National Bank (CNB) launched its policy of keeping
the crown on the weak side of 27 to the euro in November 2013 -
one year after cutting interest rates to near zero - to fight
off deflation risks.
Strong economic growth at the start of this year has
protected the crown from market turbulence caused by Greece's
possible exit if it fails to negotiate a new bailout with its
creditors.
The Czech currency has even moved closer to the central
bank's FX commitment level that it has pledged to defend, using
interventions if needed. It traded steady at 27.150 per euro on
Thursday morning.
Singer, when asked about the possibility of a Greek exit,
said a direct impact on the Czech Republic would be minimal.
"But further development in the euro zone affects us, which
depends on whether it helps Greece or not," he said.
He said that lower-than-expected economic development in
Germany, a main trading partner, was the biggest question of
risk for him and still a big uncertainty.
"We are asking why it is not growing nearly as much as would
be expected in today's situation," Singer said.
The Czech economy expanded by 4.0 percent annually in the
first quarter, the EU's second-highest expansion rate.
However, inflation remains below the central bank's target
of 2 percent, and data from June released on Thursday, after
Singer's interview took place, showed a slower-than-expected
pickup to an annual rate of 0.8 percent - still the highest rate
since December 2013.
Slower-than-expected wage growth last year had also been a
concern for policymakers. Singer said data now was slightly
above the bank's forecast, but the growth was not enough for him
to fear that inflationary pressures were beginning to rise.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)