PRAGUE Aug 4 The Czech central bank board still
expects to remove its cap on the strength of the crown currency
in mid-2017, the bank said after the first board meeting led by
new Governor Jiri Rusnok on Thursday.
The bank slightly raised its end-2017 inflation forecast and
cut its growth outlook for the next year.
It said the board saw risks to the new forecasts as
balanced. It said uncertainties ahead included the development
of external demand, the impact of 2017 parliamentary elections
on spending, the depth of a drop in government investments this
year and the impact of years of low inflation on inflationary
expectations ahead.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)