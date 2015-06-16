* Bank sector more resilient to shocks

PRAGUE, June 16 The Czech financial sector's already strong resilience to potential adverse shocks has improved and the risk of excessive lending growth remains low, central bank stress tests showed on Tuesday.

The central bank said under its toughest "Adverse Scenario", which sees a pronounced, long-lasting decline in the economy, the banking sector would maintain overall capital adequacy above the minimum threshold of 8 percent.

Under this scenario, 10 banks representing around 12 percent of the sector's assets would fall below regulatory thresholds. They would need to top up capital by a small amount -- around 9 billion crowns ($372.76 million) in total, or 0.2 percent of the country's economic output.

The Czech economy has recovered strongly from two recessions since the global financial crisis hit emerging Europe in 2008, with no bank needing state aid.

The central bank said in its 2014/15 financial stability report that given the fragile recovery in the euro zone, to which the Czech economy is closely tied, its main risk scenario was a renewed recession.

Other risks included a substantial rebound in loan demand accompanied by low interest rates and relaxed credit standards.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) has kept monetary policy ultra-loose since 2012 when it cut its key interest rate to 0.05 percent. It introduced a policy at the end of 2013 of keeping the crown on the weaker side of 27 to the euro to fight deflationary risks.

Growth in lending by banks, particularly for mortgages, has remained positive through this period of low interest rates, helping to keep the sector's profits up. In the first quarter, Czech banks' profits rose 13 percent to 16.5 billion crowns.

But the central bank's latest report highlighted the potential for mortgage loans to become a risk to banks, noting: "These loans are becoming more affordable for borrowers with lower and less stable income."

It said it planned to issue new recommendations on lending to homebuyers, to counteract risks in the years ahead.

With deposits rising and demand for corporate loans subdued, banks have put a big portion of their available funds into Czech government debt.

The central bank said stress-testing showed Czech state finances were not a threat to financial stability, and that it did not plan to apply additional capital requirements to credit institutions in the next three years. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Catherine Evans)