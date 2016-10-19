PRAGUE Oct 19 The Czech central bank's move to eliminate its cap on the value of the crown will be transparent, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik said in a presentation on the bank's website on Wednesday, reiterating the policy is likely to end in mid-2017.

Tomsik also repeated the bank's pledge that it would not end the crown commitment before the second quarter of next year and said the preferred exit would be in a single move, but that other steps could not be ruled out.

He reiterated the bank would be prepared to intervene against excessive crown volatility after the exit. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Larry King)