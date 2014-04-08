PRAGUE, April 8 The central bank's actions
against the threat of deflation, including cuts in interest
rates and weakening the crown currency, have averted the risk of
self-fulfilling deflation expectations, Vice-Governor Vladimir
Tomsik wrote in a blog posted on the bank's website on Tuesday.
Tomsik said that while there were varying opinions on the
bank's interventions last November and commitment to keep the
crown from firming above around 27 to the euro, both supporters
and critics no longer talk about the risk of future deflation.
"This topic seems to be closed for the Czech economy... With
this, the risk of self-fulfilling deflationary expectations has
practically been averted," Tomsik wrote.
The bank has said it would keep its commitment to prevent
the crown from firming at least into early 2015.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)