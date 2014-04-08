PRAGUE, April 8 The central bank's actions against the threat of deflation, including cuts in interest rates and weakening the crown currency, have averted the risk of self-fulfilling deflation expectations, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik wrote in a blog posted on the bank's website on Tuesday.

Tomsik said that while there were varying opinions on the bank's interventions last November and commitment to keep the crown from firming above around 27 to the euro, both supporters and critics no longer talk about the risk of future deflation.

"This topic seems to be closed for the Czech economy... With this, the risk of self-fulfilling deflationary expectations has practically been averted," Tomsik wrote.

The bank has said it would keep its commitment to prevent the crown from firming at least into early 2015. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)