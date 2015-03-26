PRAGUE, March 26 Czech president Milos Zeman
reiterated his opposition to the Czech central bank's weak crown
policy on Thursday, after the bank's board agreed to keep in
place a cap on the exchange rate with the aim to support price
growth.
Zeman, a long-time critic of the policy, spoke at a
televised news conference during a visit to a northern Czech
region.
"I consider it to be like giving drugs to a patient who is
in a very poor state of health... but because our economy is
recovering, a weakened crown creates serious problems," he said
when asked by a reporter to comment on the bank's earlier
meeting.
"It is an instrument that can help in the short term but
hurt in the long run," said the president, who has no control
over the bank's decisions but appoints its governing board
members.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)