PRAGUE, March 26 Czech president Milos Zeman reiterated his opposition to the Czech central bank's weak crown policy on Thursday, after the bank's board agreed to keep in place a cap on the exchange rate with the aim to support price growth.

Zeman, a long-time critic of the policy, spoke at a televised news conference during a visit to a northern Czech region.

"I consider it to be like giving drugs to a patient who is in a very poor state of health... but because our economy is recovering, a weakened crown creates serious problems," he said when asked by a reporter to comment on the bank's earlier meeting.

"It is an instrument that can help in the short term but hurt in the long run," said the president, who has no control over the bank's decisions but appoints its governing board members. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)