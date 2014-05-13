PRAGUE May 13 Broadcaster Central European
Media Enterprises (CME) will continue growing
on the basis of 2014 results, its co-chief executive was quoted
as saying on Tuesday.
"We do not give concrete outlook for further years, but we
expect to build on the (2014) results and continue growing,"
Michael Del Nin told the business daily Hospodarske Noviny.
He said CME expected adjusted operating profit before
depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) of $80 to 90 million in
2014.
Del Nin also dismissed a newspaper report about possible
sale of the company nor its Czech subsidiary, the Nova group.
"TV Nova is the heart of the company, it has been its most
profitable part for a long time, and we hope it will be one
again," he said. "I cannot imagine CME without TV Nova."
(Reporting by Robert Muller)