BRIEF-Finlab FY 2016 net profit at 2.3 million euros
* At 2.3 million euros, net profits for 2016 per German commercial code (HGB) clearly exceeded expectations (previous year: 5.2 million euros)
PRAGUE May 26 Inflation expectations in the Czech Republic are anchored around the central bank's target of 2 percent, Vice-Governor Vladimir Tomsik was quoted as saying on Monday.
"The anchor of stability of inflation expectations at the level around the two-percent target is not under threat in the Czech economy," Tomsik wrote in an article in magazine Bankovnictvi.
The central bank's board agreed at its last policy meeting on May 7 that there was a higher probability of a later exit from its exchange rate intervention regime, which it launched in November 2013, than the beginning of 2015, which it had signalled earlier.
Annual inflation was 0.1 percent in April.
(Reporting by Robert Muller)
* Reaffirms FY net interest income guidance growth of mid-single digits, that is at about 1 billion euros - conference call Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)