PRAGUE, June 8 The Czech Finance Ministry has
proposed scrapping plans by state-owned utility CEZ's
to pay a 25.5 million crown ($1.04 million) profit sharing bonus
to company management, documents for a June 12 shareholders
meeting showed on Monday.
The finance ministry supported CEZ's plan to pay out a 40
crowns per share dividend, representing 73 percent of 2014 net
profit, according to the documents.
CEZ had proposed members of its board and supervisory board
should get the bonus as part of the distribution of profit to be
agreed at the annual general meeting.
But the Finance Ministry, which oversees the state's 69.8
percent stake in CEZ, did not mention the bonus in a counter
proposal on the agenda item.
Given the state's majority shareholding, the ministry will
have no problem pushing through its counter-proposal. It would
be the first time since 2001 that no management bonuses will be
paid out.
Finance Minister Andrej Babis later said the decision to
reject the award did not signal any loss in confidence in CEZ
management but rather that he saw no reason for the energy
utility's managers to receive "above-standard" rewards given
falling performance amid a drop in wholesale electricity prices.
CEZ has been run by Chief Executive Daniel Benes since 2011.
"I think that supervisory board members get decent
remuneration, the management also," Babis told reporters. "CEZ
results are, of course, worse than in the past. I do not see a
reason why these bonuses should be given at CEZ."
Babis, a billionaire entrepreneur who was appointed as
minister last year, has pledged to deliver high dividend payouts
and savings at state-owned firms.
CEZ, which has paid a similar bonus to management in past
years, said its board had noted the counter proposal.
The company, central Europe's largest listed utility,
reported adjusted net profit, which strips out extraordinary
items such as impairments, of 29.5 billion crowns in 2014.
It expects its profit to drop by 8.5 percent to 27.0 billion
crowns in 2015, around half of the record-high profit it
reported in 2009, as falling power prices cut into earnings for
a sixth straight year.
($1 = 24.6200 Czech crowns)
