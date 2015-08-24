PRAGUE Aug 24 Czech electricity producer CEZ
may raise its dividend if it does not conclude any
acquisitions, the company's chief financial officer was quoted
as saying on Monday.
"From talks with all shareholders we know that the dividend
is a very significant reason for them to hold CEZ shares. It
also supports the share price," Martin Novak told the
Hospodarske Noviny business daily in an interview.
"When you have cash surplus, it is only fair to share it
with shareholders," he said.
CEZ said in May it was raising its dividend payout ratio to
60-80 percent of adjusted net profit to maintain its dividend
amid falling profits.
The state-controlled utility agreed to pay 40 crowns per
share from last year's profit, flat from a year earlier.
CEZ has been considering a bid for Swedish company
Vattenfall's lignite power plants in Germany, and its hydropower
assets if they become part of the sale process.
Novak said CEZ was still interested in acquisitions, but the
competition would be difficult and therefore shareholders could
get back more from the company.
"Company growth and dividend payment stand higher than debt
reduction, if the debt is not high," Novak said.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by David Clarke)