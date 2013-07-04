By Jason Hovet
Czech electricity producer CEZ from eight-year lows
may not be a signal that problems are over for the former
darling of the region's investors.
CEZ has given up its crown as central Europe's biggest
listed company after a 30 percent share slide in the first half
of the year, ground that it could be slow in recovering.
Not only does CEZ face falling electricity prices, a problem
for peers around Europe that have set it up for a fourth year of
declining profit, but it also has to grapple with uncertainty
over the $10-15 billion enlargement of the Temelin nuclear power
plant.
And new taxes are planned on utilities by the main
opposition party which has a strong lead in opinion polls ahead
of an election due next year.
"The external environment is not favourable (for CEZ). The
Czech environment is not friendly, as well, because of political
risks," said Josef Nemy, an analyst at Komercni Banka, which
says "hold" CEZ shares and has a 498 crown price target.
CEZ used to be the runaway leader in terms of market
capitalisation in the former communist wing of the European
Union. At its share price peak in 2008, it was valued at more
than $50 billion.
But it saw its market capitalisation fall below $13 billion
in the last week of June, making Poland's largest bank PKO
the region's biggest listed company at that time.
CEZ shares have recovered somewhat at the start of July and
it is again more valuable than PKO. But its market cap is still
a shadow of its former self, at around $13.3 billion.
According to Reuters data, CEZ shares trade on a multiple of
6.9 times the company's forecast earnings, a discount to the 9.5
times multiple for Poland's PGE but a premium to the
5.6 times rating for RWE, based in Europe's biggest
economy, Germany.
BAD NEWS
Whether 70 percent state-owned CEZ's share price can recover
depends largely on electricity prices.
Analysts at ING believe the worst may be over, underpinning
their positive view on the stock.
In a research note on July 1, ING gave CEZ a "buy" rating
with a 610 crown target price. "We think that the matters have
been largely beyond CEZ's control and believe that the
accumulation of bad news is coming to an end," ING analysts
said.
Other views are less positive.
Most troubling for CEZ is the foggy outlook for European
power prices, which have been hard hit by a sagging economy,
government support for renewable energy sources and a slump in
carbon prices.
Many estimate the decline in CEZ earnings - already down by
a fifth since a record 51.9 billion crowns ($2.6 billion) in
2009 - may not reach bottom until 2015 or 2016 because of weak
electricity prices.
That is a dampener on its dividend prospects too.
"There are some bears ... and there are some bulls that
expect some spike in electricity prices," Patria Finance analyst
Tomas Sykora said, counting himself among the former. "I think
for CEZ there is, at best, stagnation for its shares."
But there are plenty of other problems, namely Czech
political uncertainty and headaches in CEZ's Balkan markets. A
combination of such factors meant CEZ's share drop in the first
half year was the steepest of Europe's 10 biggest utilities.
QUESTION MARK
CEZ was stripped of its license and kicked out of Albania in
January and reported an EBITDA loss of 5.8 billion crowns there
in 2012. In Bulgaria, it is fighting with the regulator over its
distribution license. In Romania, new legislation could eat into
earnings.
At home, a huge question mark hangs over its most
significant ever deal - doubling the size of the 2,000 MW
Temelin plant - as it is yet to reach an agreement with the
state on a scheme to effectively fix the price for Temelin's
output and ensure it recoups its investment.
After last month's collapse of the centre-right government,
which had supported Temelin, a caretaker government is now
looking to hold office, possibly until next year's election.
The interim prime minister has said Temelin - and especially
a plan to fix power prices to secure a return of investment - is
too big of a policy decision for his cabinet, which represents
the state as CEZ's main shareholder.
A deal with the Czech state to guarantee electricity prices
is crucial, Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak told Reuters
last month.
CEZ said on Tuesday it saw a delay in its plan to pick in
the autumn either Westinghouse or a consortium
including Russia's Atomstroyexport to enlarge Temelin.
On top of that, the poll-leading leftist Social Democrats
plan a 30 percent tax on utilities' profits to bolster public
finances if they win the next election.
This prospect may encourage investors to look elsewhere.
"I don't forecast any big upside potential (for CEZ
shares)," Komercni Banka's Nemy said.
"There could be better opportunities on the market because
there are (other) companies that can grow profits," Nemy said.
"Additionally, CEZ has a big investment programme ahead, so the
company will not generate any attractive cash.
"This is probably the hardest period for the company."
($1 = 20.0948 Czech crowns)
