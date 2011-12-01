PRAGUE Dec 1 Toshiba Corp unit
Westinghouse has signed a memorandum of understanding with Czech
engineering group Vitkovice on supplies for the potential
multi-billion dollar expansion at CEZ power group's
Temelin nuclear power plant.
Westinghouse is bidding for the project, set to be the Czech
Republic's largest-ever procurement deal, along with France's
Areva and an alliance of Russia's Atomstroyexport and
Czech company Skoda JS.
If Westinghouse's AP1000 technology was chosen for the
expansion, the company said on Thursday it would order
components and equipment from Vitkovice, including parts for the
new reactors' buildings.
Czech utility CEZ, central Europe's largest by market value,
plans to build two new units at the 2,000 megawatt Temelin plant
and will pick a winner in 2013. Bids are due in July next year.
On Wednesday, Areva said it wanted to finalise a cooperation
agreement with Vitkovice in the first quarter of 2012 to make
the Czech group a key supplier in its bid.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet)