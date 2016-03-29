(Adds protests, deals to be announced on Wednesday)
By Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, March 29 Chinese President Xi Jin ping
and Czech counterpart Milos Zeman signed an agreement on a
strategic partnership on Tuesday aimed at stepping up business
ties and investments.
Zeman has been keen to forge stronger ties with China and
Russia since his election in 2013, rather than with the
ex-communist country's partners in NATO and the European Union,
although the Czech government not the president is chiefly
responsible for foreign policy.
EU relations with both Beijing and Moscow are dogged by
disputes over human rights.
While the Czechs maintain the EU line on China, Zeman has
made gestures others have not. He attended a military parade in
Beijing last September marking the end of World War Two, the
only Western leader to do so.
And Xi was given a special welcome to mark the first visit
of a Chinese leader, including a dinner at the presidential
residence and 21 artillery salvos in a ceremony at the historic
Prague Castle, courtesies not extended to other visitors.
The partnership agreement puts the Czechs among about 15
other European countries that have similar ties.
"I would like the Czech Republic to become ... an entry gate
for the People's Republic of China to the European Union," Zeman
said at the dinner of welcome.
His warm attitude marked a contrast with the Czech
Republic's first post-communist president, Vaclav Havel, a
Soviet-era dissident and personal friend of the Dalai Lama, the
exiled spiritual leader of Chinese-ruled Tibet.
The special treatment accorded to Xi sparked protests. About
500 people, some waving flags of Tibet and Taiwan, gathered in a
downtown park next to where Xi was meeting Czech government
officials, and later marched towards the Prague Castle, cordoned
off by police.
"I don't like the turning of our politicians towards the
East, that Chinese money is buying power and influence here,"
said 20-year old student Jan Deutsch.
On Monday, there was a scuffle between protesters and groups
of Chinese supporters who were brought by buses to welcome Xi on
the way from the Prague airport.
Czech government officials told Reuters the partnership
agreement did not deviate from standard EU language on human
rights, diplomatic or economic relations, and reflected Czech
interests in continued business relations with Taiwan, which
China sees as a wayward province.
The Czechs are hoping to become a financial and air travel
hub in central Europe for China, where Czech firms such as
financial group PPF and Volkswagen's Skoda Auto have
been active.
($1 = 24.1910 Czech crowns)
(Additional reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David
Holmes)