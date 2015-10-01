PRAGUE Oct 1 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has secured a 235.3 million euro ($264 million) credit facility backed by its main shareholder, Time Warner, to refinance debt maturing this year.

But CME, which runs TV stations in six central and eastern European markets, still has to refinance its most expensive debt, the 2017 payment-in-kind (PIK) notes issued as part of a financing deal with Time Warner in 2014

Those notes carry a 15 percent interest rate and their principal accounts for $467.4 million of total debt. Company executives told Reuters this month refinancing those notes was a priority.

CME has undergone a programme of restructuring, cost cuts and divestments in the past two years, backed by cash injections and financing deals from Time Warner.

The latest deal, which CME had flagged earlier this year, will result in more than half of CME's debt being in euros, mitigating some risk as it grapples with a stronger dollar against the local currencies it operates with in its markets.

The credit agreement, maturing in November 2019, will bear an interest rate of 3-month Euribor plus 1.07-1.90 percent, depending on the credit rating of Time Warner, CME said.

The company will also pay Time Warner a guarantee fee of 8.50 percent minus the interest rate paid under the credit agreement, multiplied by the principal amount of loans outstanding under the agreement, which can be paid in cash or in kind.

CME had net debt of $1.02 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $979.7 million three months before. ($1 = 0.8927 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Holmes)