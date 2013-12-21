* Christian Democrats get Agriculture ministry
By Robert Muller
PRAGUE, Dec 21 The Czech Christian Democratic
Party leadership accepted posts in a potential centre-left
coalition on Saturday, clearing the way for the prospective
prime minister to present a cabinet to the president by the end
of the year.
The smallest party in the emerging centre-left majority
coalition was granted its demand to run the Agriculture Ministry
along with two other cabinet positions, the Culture Ministry and
a ministry without portfolio.
The division of ministerial posts between the three parties
had been one of the last outstanding issues facing leaders of
three parties trying to cobble together a government to present
to the president.
"We have given preference to stability, so we would have a
chance to start a good period for the country in the next four
years," the Christian Democrat's vice chairman, Marian Jurecka,
said on television.
The central European country is run now by a caretaker
government lacking a mandate to push through major legislation
while the economy recovers from a record-long recession.
The Social Democrats, winners of an October snap election
after a bribery and spying scandal brought down a centre-right
coalition in June, will get eight posts, including prime
minister for their leader Bohuslav Sobotka.
Centrist movement ANO, which finished runner-up in the
election under billionaire Andrej Babis, will fill seven
ministries, including finance.
The three parties, who hold 111 out of 200 seats in
parliament, have already agreed on their policy program,
pledging to keep budget deficits below the EU's limit of 3
percent of gross domestic product while trying to boost growth.
The agriculture ministry controls the country's land fund
which will oversee the return of property confiscated under
communism back to churches, under a law passed in November 2012.
Social Democrat leader Sobotka wants to present the
government by the end of the year but the coalition could still
face objections from President Milos Zeman, who has said he
wants a say in cabinet appointments.
