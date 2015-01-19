PRAGUE Jan 19 The supply of new Czech
industrial space grew by 32 percent in 2014, marking the
strongest expansion since the global economic crisis, Industrial
Research Forum (IRF) said on Monday.
Total industrial space increased by nearly 354,100 square
metres to 4.88 million, the forum said in a statement, and was
snapped up by companies.
"It is worth noting that there is no vacant space available
within the buildings completed during Q4 2014," it said.
The European Union member country has been recovering from a
lengthy recession, with the recovery capped by meager growth at
its main trade partners in western Europe.
Czech gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent on a
quarterly basis in the third quarter and by 2.4 percent
year-on-year.
The forum said it saw a further acceleration in the
construction of industrial parks in 2015, based on information
on projects already started and planned for a start early this
year.
"We expect that 2015 will exceed the 2014 results in terms
of new supply....The largest project currently under
construction is a new warehouse for Amazon which is
being built near to Prague Airport and will comprise around
100,000 square metres," it said.
