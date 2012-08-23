PRAGUE Aug 23 The Czech secret service on
Thursday accused state-owned companies of violating procurement
laws and selling assets off cheap, saying such cases damaged
state interests and could be corrupt.
The BIS counter-intelligence agency accused a number of
firms, including the 70 percent state-owned energy giant CEZ
, of circumventing the law.
Rampant corruption in the public sector has become the main
political topic in the central European country, exposing the
weakness of police and judiciary, which often appear unable to
bring corrupt officials to trial.
The BIS said tenders for state contracts were often rigged,
some contracts were awarded with no tenders at all and that
personnel and strategy decisions in some firms were influenced
by parties related to management.
"Some tenders in the energy sector had only a formal
character, because its winner had been decided beforehand ... a
procedure was being used allowing the law on public procurement
to be circumvented," the report said.
It said CEZ had used a subsidiary to make orders directly in
situations where CEZ itself would have had to hold a tender.
"The CEZ group has always fully met the requirements of the
procurement law," CEZ spokeswoman Barbora Pulpanova said. Even
at the subsidiary, all major market players were always asked
for bids, she added.
The secret service said there was a long list of state firms
which used opaque and non-standard practices, including a body
in charge of strategic oil reserves.
Suspicious practices included undervalued assset sales, said
the BIS, which gives a general annual report to the public and
detailed information to the prime minister.
"Some sales of assets of the companies aroused grave doubts
about their transparency and their benefit for the state," the
report said.
It added corruption was widespread in a number of city
administrations across the country, making it difficult to bring
culprits to justice.
"Investigation of serious cases where there is a suspicion
of criminal conduct is complicated by the political consequences
and by the possible bias of local authorities engaged in
prosecution," it said.
The government has won investors' confidence through its
drive to cut debt and improve procurement legislation but has
lost several ministers because of suspicions of graft. It had no
immediate comment on the report.
The EU temporarily halted development subsidies to Prague
this year due to mismanagement.