PRAGUE Nov 24 Investment group Tuffieh Funds SICAV has bought Czech logistics firm CS Cargo for an undisclosed price, the companies said on Thursday.

In June, the companies had said Tuffieh would take only an 85 percent stake to help fund future growth.

The logistics firm has expanded in recent years and hired J.P. Morgan last year to prepare it for a possible stock listing in the second half of this year.

CS Cargo, present mostly in central and eastern Europe, had turnover of 220.6 million euros ($295 million) in 2010, with earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 12.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7490 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Will Waterman)