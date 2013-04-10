PRAGUE, April 10 New car registrations in the
Czech Republic fell by 16.3 percent in the first quarter, data
from car importers showed on Wednesday, adding to a picture of
continued weakness in the economy which has been falling or
stagnating for a year and a half, the longest recession in two
decades.
Gross domestic product fell by 1.2 percent last year and
analysts expect growth around zero at best in 2013.
The Car Importers Association said new passenger car
registrations slumped to 36,453, led by a 21 percent drop seen
by the market leader, domestic maker Skoda Auto, a Volkswagen
unit.
In focusing on bringing the budget deficit down the
government has added to the economic weakness with tax hikes and
spending cuts which have eroded consumer spending power.
However, Skoda has said its sales at the beginning of the
year were partly affected by a switch to the production of a new
model and that it expected its overall sales to recover in the
second half. It reported a worldwide sales drop of 6.9 percent
for February.
Czech retail sales including car sales showed a 4.7 percent
drop for February. February car sales according to that data
fell by 7.1 percent.
Output data released on Monday showed industrial production
edged up on the month, but a slump in new orders clouded the
manufacturing outlook.
The central bank has cut it main interest rate to 0.05
percent and said it would keep it there for an extended period,
until it sees a significant build-up of price pressures.
Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said on Wednesday the economy was
bumping along at the bottom of the cycle but it was not clear
when it would start rebounding.
The country's banking association also said on Wednesday it
expected a 0.2 percent drop in GDP this year.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Greg Mahlich)