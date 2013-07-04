PRAGUE, July 4 New car registrations in the
Czech Republic fell by 14 percent in the first half of 2013, but
retail sales figures on Thursday showed a glimmer of hope for
the sector which dominates the country's export-dependent
economy.
Citing data from the Car Importers Association, news agency
CTK said new passenger car registrations slumped to 80,818, led
by an 18 percent drop seen by the market leader, domestic maker
Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, whose sales were
partly hurt by switching to a new Octavia model.
A focus of the outgoing government of Prime Minister Petr
Necas on cutting the budget deficit has hit consumption,
markedly contributing to a one-and-a-half year old economic
recession.
But retail sales data for May showed appetite to spend has
unexpectedly improved. Seasonally-adjusted sales of cars and
repairs grew by 1.0 percent month-on-month and by 3.8 percent
year on year.
Weakening demand for Czech industrial exports weighed on
growth in past quarters, but foreign trade began to recover in
April on the back of cars and machinery trade. Exports rose by
6.4 percent, after a 7.3 percent contraction in March.
The central bank (CNB) predicts the economy to start
recovering towards the end of the year.
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; editing by Stephen Nisbet)