PRAGUE, July 9 The Czech National Bank (CNB) said on Thursday that consumer price inflation surpassed its forecast in the second quarter where it had expected a weaker acceleration.

The bank said both the overall and monetary policy-relevant inflation would remain very low this year and would move towards the bank's 2 percent target level only during 2016.

Data showed earlier on Thursday that consumer prices grew by 0.1 percent in June compared to May, putting the annual inflation at 0.8 percent - twice what the central bank expected.

(Reporting by Robert Muller)