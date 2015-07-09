PRAGUE, July 9 The Czech National Bank (CNB)
said on Thursday that consumer price inflation surpassed its
forecast in the second quarter where it had expected a weaker
acceleration.
The bank said both the overall and monetary policy-relevant
inflation would remain very low this year and would move towards
the bank's 2 percent target level only during 2016.
Data showed earlier on Thursday that consumer prices grew by
0.1 percent in June compared to May, putting the annual
inflation at 0.8 percent - twice what the central bank expected.
(Reporting by Robert Muller)