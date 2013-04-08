* Output up from January but still down yr/yr
* Weak orders dampen hopes of turnaround
* Trade turnover falls, surplus grows
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, April 8 Czech industrial production
edged up on the month in February but thinning order books show
the central European country may not yet be coming out of its
longest recession in two decades.
Output and export data, which are crucial for the heavily
industrialised and trade-driven economy, showed cooler activity
than a year ago, mainly due to poor demand in the euro zone.
The Czech Republic has been suffering from the drop in both
foreign and domestic demand, caused by a decline in real incomes
and government austerity measures that have slashed the budget
deficit but hurt consumption.
Industrial output rose 1.6 percent month-on-month, the best
monthly result since late 2011, but it was still 5.7 percent
lower year-on-year.
The main problem has been falling car production. The
country's main car maker, Volkswagen's Skoda Auto
has said it only expected a recovery in the second half after
weaker first half, when it switches to the production of new
models. [ID;nL6N0CC7VK]
A joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot has
also been scaling back output.
Trade showed a rising surplus, a record February figure of
28.7 billion crowns, but exports continued to drop, for the
third month in a row.
"We can expect that recovery in Czech industry will be
delayed by a few months," said Patrik Rozumbersky, economist at
UniCredit Bank.
"Hopes for the end of a recession in the first quarter are
disappearing."
The country has been in decline or stagnation for over a
year and a half.
The monthly oputput rise was marred by poor data on new
orders which slumped by hefty 10.2 percent on an annual basis,
including foreign orders declining by 9.2 percent.
Employment in industrial firms with over 50 employees fell
1.4 percent, and nominal wages dipped, an unwelcome sign for
household demand.
SILVER LINING?
One positive element for the government has been tax
collection. In the first quarter, the government brought in 24.6
percent more in the value-added tax, which would suggest some
recovery, and can only partially be explained by a 1 percentage
point hike in the tax rate in January.
Some analysts also took a positive view of the industrial
data, saying the seasonally adjusted February figure was a solid
monthly result that indicated that the sector may be already
recovering.
But even optimists, such as Martin Lobotka of Ceska
Sporitelna who has a baseline scenario of an end of recession in
the first quarter, see downside risks from the euro zone.
"One of (the risks) is that the Cyprus crisis will show in a
further erosion of sentiment in April surveys," he said in a
report. "The Italian political vacuum continues, it seems France
is going deeper into a recession...all these events can halt
fragile recovery in Germany."
