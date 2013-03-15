PRAGUE, March 15 A drop in Czech industrial output slowed in January but activity remained weak and new orders did nothing to bolster hopes that the country was crawling out of its longest recession since the 1990s.

Manufacturing output fell by 4.1 percent in January, mainly due to falling car production, the biggest sector in the heavily industrialised central European economy.

That was much better than the 11.6 percent fall in December, but a touch worse than market expectations of a 4.0 percent dip.

Analysts have been expecting the economy to bottom out early this year and post around zero growth for the full year, after a 1.2 percent drop in 2012, as the country recovers slowly from the impact of government austerity and the collapse in many of its exporters' target markets in the euro zone.

The car sector contributed most to the drop, reflecting poor demand in western Europe as well as a switch to the production of a new model at Skoda Auto, the country's biggest exporter and bellwether for the Czech economy.

Skoda, which is owned by Volkswagen had earlier reported a 7.8 percent sales drop in January, but said it expected a return to volumes growth in the second half.

"The data is yet to reflect the improving sentiment in Germany (the major partner of Czech industrial producers) and in the end also the recent improvement of sentiment in Czech industry," said Radomir Jac, chief analyst at Generali PPF Asset Management.

"All in all, sentiment indicators have recently shown signs of improvement but hard data on output, orders and exports remained weak at the start of the year."

It was new orders that disappointed, showing an overall decline of 7.6 percent, including an 8.7 percent drop in orders from abroad. Some other forward-looking indicators have been more positive.

Separately, the February purchasing managers' index rose to 49.9 points, just below the 50 mark that separates growth from decline, from 48.3 percent in January.

The PMI showed new orders at 50.5, up from 48.0 in the previous month and the first reading in positive territory since March last year.

The central bank has cut interest rates to 0.05 percent to help the recovery amid an absence of price pressures, and has said it may jump into the market to weaken the crown currency later this year if it needs to ease policy further. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Patrick Graham)