* Output drop slows, but orders still poor
* Skoda Auto hit by western Europe, switch to new model
* Government sticking with tough austerity
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, March 15 The Czech economy is barely
crawling out of its longest recession since the 1990s, with
manufacturing firms - seen as the Central European country's
biggest strength - struggling to make headway as their customers
in Western Europe flounder.
Industrial output continued to contract in January, albeit
at a slower rate, and there was scant sign that companies could
soon experience a pick up in new orders, according to data
released on Friday.
Wary that the 10 million-strong country could succumb to the
debt problems experienced by other European states in recent
years, the government imposed tough austerity measures which
have squashed spending by Czech households.
Although interest rates have been cut to almost nothing, the
population have been reluctant to spend, and now Czech exporters
- such as Volkswagen-owned carmaker Skoda Auto - are
feeling the collapse of many of their target markets in the euro
zone.
Friday's data showed manufacturing output fell by 4.1
percent in January, mainly due to shrinking car and car parts
production, a blow for an economy with a higher proportion of
industry per overall economic output than Germany.
The government believes the country is too dependent on the
big European export markets, and has launched a campaign to win
more orders from countries such as the BRIC nations.
These efforts have yet to bear much fruit. Czech companies
are also vying for more orders from Russia, which had been a
major market for the country in Soviet times.
The central bank, which has cut interest rates to just 0.05
percent, is also considering radical options to help the
recovery. It has said it may intervene in the foreign exchange
market later this year to weaken the crown currency if it feels
the need to ease policy further.
This freedom to act plays well with the government and most
Czechs, who believe the decision to stay outside the euro zone
has helped the country remain competitive, and not put them on
the hook for paying for bailouts of profligate southern euro
zone members.
Analysts have been expecting the decline in gross domestic
product to bottom out early this year, after a year and a half
of recession.
There are no hopes for any big pick-up though, as higher
unemployment and tax hikes continue to sap the retail sector and
the government keeps spending tight.
The fiscal austerity has alienated voters, and the
centre-right government is on track to lose an election planned
for mid-2014, ushering in a Social Democrat-led administration
that has promised to raise minimum wages and protect jobs at the
expense of big firms and the rich.
Exports are also likely to remain subdued with forecasters
only seeing around 1 percent growth this year in top destination
Germany.
Czech growth for the full year is seen around zero, after a
1.2 percent drop in 2012.
PICK-UP POTENTIAL
There have been some signs of improvement in the past
months.
Accolade, which runs industrial parks, said it has
registered a pick-up in demand.
"Interest from potential clients clearly shows that the area
of new investment projects is reviving," said Milan Kratina,
managing partner at Accolade.
Another strength of the Czech economy is power, with the
country being a major exporter of electricity. Majority
state-owned power firm CEZ is the biggest listed company in
Central Europe with market capitalisation of $16.5 billion.
CEZ has a presence in much of the Eastern part of Europe,
although its investments abroad have run into difficulties in
places such as Albania and Bulgaria.
Some forward-looking indicators have been more positive,
with the February purchasing managers' index pointing to a
stabilisation in activity.
But in official data, new orders disappointed, showing an
overall decline of 7.6 percent.
"The data is yet to reflect the improving sentiment in
Germany and in the end also the recent improvement of sentiment
in Czech industry," said Radomir Jac, chief analyst at Generali
PPF Asset Management.
"All in all, sentiment indicators have recently shown signs
of improvement but hard data on output, orders and exports
remained weak at the start of the year."
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; editing by Patrick Graham)