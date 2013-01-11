* Czechs vote for president to replace Vaclav Klaus
* Former PM Zeman seen winning first round
* Second round run-off likely in two weeks
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Jan 11 A tattoo-covered artist, an
aristocrat, a statistician and tippling chain smoker faced off
with other candidates in the Czech Republic's first ever direct
election on Friday to replace Euro-sceptic President Vaclav
Klaus.
Whoever wins the contest will be a more pro-European figure
than Klaus, a 71-year old economist who has dominated politics
in the former Soviet satellite country for the past two decades
and steps down after 10 years in office.
The post does not wield much day-to-day power but presidents
represent the Czech Republic abroad, appoint central bankers and
judges. The winner will also play a moral role as a successor to
the first post-communist president, the anti-communist dissident
and playwright Vaclav Havel.
Many Czechs, angry over a protracted recession and a raft of
sleaze scandals in the political class, want a new leader who
can steer the country back into the European mainstream from
Klaus's course of confrontation with other EU states.
"I am looking forward to any change," said shop assistant
Lenka Vargova, 35. "I disliked Klaus from the beginning ... It
should be someone more spiritually grounded like Havel."
The front runner is Milos Zeman, 68, a towering, burly
economic forecaster who built up the centre-left Social Democrat
party after the 1989 end of communism and served as its first
prime minister in 1998-2002.
The folksy chain smoker is popular for his funny anecdotes
and a sharp wit that sometimes borders on insult, as well as a
down-to-earth lifestyle and a penchant for knocking back shots
of liquor at any time of day.
Zeman's campaign has been burdened by his allegiance to
confidants including former Communist officials and businessmen
with strong links to Russia, old master of the Eastern Bloc.
He has stressed his pro-European leanings. The Czechs joined
the European Union in 2004 but Klaus's anti-EU stance has pushed
the country towards the margins of the 27-member bloc.
"I would start with a gesture: I would invite (European
Commission President Jose Manuel) Barroso and raise the EU flag
at the Prague Castle," he said this week.
Close behind in support is Jan Fischer, 62, a statistician
and caretaker prime minister from 2009 to 2010.
Fischer won over many Czechs through his lack of affiliation
with any major political party, a plus in an environment of
widespread public distrust towards political parties that are
frequently tarnished by scandal.
But his black spot is membership in the totalitarian
Communist party in the 1980s. He has said he joined to help
advance his career, an admission many Czechs see as a character
weakness.
No one was expected to win an outright majority in the first
round of voting on Friday and Saturday. The two top candidates
will advance into a run-off round two weeks later.
Karel Schwarzenberg, a 75-year-old prince from a
centuries-old aristocratic family that once owned swathes of
central Europe, has seen a late surge in popularity that may
secure him a run-off spot.
Currently foreign minister in the centre-right cabinet, the
bow-tied, pipe-smoking Schwarzenberg is personally untainted by
graft scandals. He was a supporter of anti-communist dissidents
behind the Iron Curtain and has offered some of his many
properties for charity organisations to use.
Some voters have been turned off, however, by his
involvement in the scandal-plagued cabinet and its austerity
campaign, as well as his alliance with highly unpopular Finance
Minister Miroslav Kalousek. Others are put off by his age and a
tendency to mumble and fall asleep during meetings.
Polls have also given double-digit rating to Vladimir Franz,
a classical music composer with tattoos covering nearly 100
percent of his body. These have won him the nickname "Avatar"
and made him a favourite among young voters.