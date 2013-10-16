* Mine closure, jobs crisis hang over industrial northeast
* Parliamentary election takes place Oct 25-26
* Voters strongly favour leftist Social Democrats,
Communists
* Leftists will be squeezed to meet expectations
By Jason Hovet
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic, Oct 16 The rustbelt
town of Ostrava may help drive the Czech centre-left to power
this month; but the mood could turn very quickly against a
government that fails to tackle the unemployment and decline
facing its miners and steel workers.
Emotions run high. Last month about 3,000 people marched
through the city to protest at the threatened closure of a mine,
some hurling glass bottles at the mine company's offices.
Fed up with central Europe's longest recession, job losses,
austerity, and sleaze under a centre-right government, voters
here will back the centre-left Social Democrats, the
front-runners in a parliamentary election on Oct. 25-26.
But once the Social Democrats are in office, as the opinion
polls suggest they will be, they will struggle to meet the high
expectations of core supporters, people like the Ostrava miners.
"If they throw us overboard, they will go too," miner
Vlastimil Libotovsky, 46, said of the next government at the
protest, where marchers carried a coffin draped in their trade's
black and green flag.
The mood in Ostrava illustrates the pressures that will be
applied to the next Czech prime minister.
The Social Democrats have pledged to keep the budget deficit
below the 3 percent of gross domestic product threshold mandated
by the European Union, to keep markets happy and put the country
on the path to join the euro around 2020.
They have said they will raise taxes on utilities, banks and
the top earners to generate roughly $2 billion per year extra
they say they need to keep their promises: ending some
health-care fees, big infra-structure investments and the
scrapping of unpopular pension reforms.
The question is, will they be able to maintain this fiscal
discipline when their supporters in places like Ostrava are
clamouring for urgent intervention, and the economic recovery is
too weak to put substantially more money in the budget?
DEFUNCT MINES
The Czech Republic's post-Communist re-structuring has, for
the most part, been successful. The country has become an export
powerhouse thanks to foreign investments. The capital, Prague,
is buzzing with new office developments and throngs of tourists.
The transformation has been less successful in Ostrava, a
city of 300,000 on the country's northeastern border with
Poland, home to an iron industry largely built by the Rothschild
family almost two centuries ago.
In some places, defunct mines and smelters have been turned
into museums, but towering communist-era apartment blocs still
dot the city and there are run-down neighbourhoods inhabited by
the mostly poor Roma minority.
The underlying problem is the long-term decline of heavy
industry, which struggles to compete with low-cost competitors
on other continents.
A steel firm owned by Evraz is for sale after
repeated work stoppages, big iron works have been shut, and the
biggest steel operation, owned by Arcelor Mittal, has
shut down one of its three furnaces, possibly for good.
A drop in global coal prices, caused by competition from
cheap shale gas in the United States, has also hit coal mining.
Ostrava miner New World Resources (NWR) announced
only hours after the miners' protest it would shutter its Paskov
mine, one of four it operates in the region, by the end of 2014.
Unemployment in Ostrava is more than 11 percent, low by
eastern Europe's standards but high for the Czechs. The national
average is at 7.6 percent, and the capital Prague has 5.1
percent jobless.
PRESSURE FROM LEFT
The Social Democrats, who last ruled in 1998-2006, are
rallying their base there with pledges to protect those who have
lost out from the changes in the economy.
"It can be a hard life here," said Jan Turcany, a voter for
the left who retired from the steel industry two years ago.
"I want those who win to lead us somewhere, and not to the
place where we are now. So we are better off, young and old,
(and) have better healthcare and schools."
Ondrej Radomil, a 53-year-old worker at a machinery producer
in Ostrava, said he would vote for the Social Democrats.
"Their programme means more job security," he said.
Others are looking for more radical solutions.
Polls show the Communists in second or third place. They are
heirs to the party which ran the country for decades until
dissident Vaclav Havel led a revolution to end one-party rule.
After years in the political wilderness, they are tapping
into the feeling among some Czechs that they have been left
behind in the transition to free markets - a grievance made
worse by several years of austerity measures.
"The system is worse for the majority of people than the one
before, because apart from the positive things people gained
they have also lost a lot," Communist Party leader Vojtech Filip
told Reuters in an interview.
The communist era, for all its shortages and repression,
provided cheap housing, food and health care.
The appeal of the Communists is an additional pressure on
the next government, potentially pulling it away from the
centre-ground and forcing it to loosen fiscal discipline.
The Social Democrats are likely to be a minority government
after the election, and have said they could ask the Communists
to support them, though not as full coalition partners.
Whatever the next government does, it may ultimately have to
disappoint people in Ostrava who hope it will reverse the
closures of their steel plants and coal mines.
"We think the problem is local, but it is global," said Jan
Rafaj, an ArcelorMittal board member who is also part of a
government crisis committee for the region. "Unless we
understand it is a global problem and understand remedies for
that, we cannot find a way out."
($1 = 18.8221 Czech crowns)
(Additional reporting by Robert Mueller)