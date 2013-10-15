PRAGUE Oct 15 The Czech Republic should not
harm its business relations with Russia and China by stressing
human rights concerns, the country's prospective finance
minister said on Tuesday.
For most of the past two decades, foreign policy in the NATO
and EU member country had a strong human rights aspect, thanks
to the first post-communist President Vaclav Havel, himself a
political prisoner when Prague was part of the Soviet bloc.
Jan Mladek, finance speaker for the Social Democrat party
that is set to win the largest share of the vote in the Oct
25-26 election, said the government should care for jobs first.
"One extreme is the tendency to evaluate the quality of
democracy in Russia. I admire the guts of someone who can do
that. Maybe we should start with ourselves,and the tendency to
discuss the quality of human rights or territorial integrity of
China," Mladek said at a pre-election debate.
People who do that deprive the country of "tens of thousands
of jobs", he said.
"By no means we should be advocating for authoritarian
regimes, but on the other hand we need to accept these are
large, important countries," he said.
Havel used to host exiled Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama, and
former centre-right Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek raised some
eyebrows in 2008 when he donned a Tibetan flag pin while
announcing his trip to the Beijing Olympic Games. The Czechs
have also been supporting dissidents in Belarus and in Cuba.
Karel Schwarzenberg, foreign minister in the last
centre-right cabinet that collapsed in June, had also criticised
the sentencing of members of the Russian Pussy Riot punk band
last year for staging a protest against President Vladimir Putin
in the main Moscow church.
Exports account roughly for 80 percent of the Czech gross
domestic product (GDP). Some 78 percent of the total export
volume went to the European Union in 2012, while combined
exports to Russia and China accounted for 5 percent.