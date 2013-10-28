* Social Democrats slim win threatens their tax plans
* Positive for CEZ, Komercni Banka, Czech Telefonica
* But tough coalition talks could also unsettle investors
By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Oct 28 Czech blue-chip stocks may
benefit from the centre-left Social Democrats' struggle to only
a slim victory in weekend elections, likely ruining the party's
plans for new taxes on utilities, banks and telecoms companies.
While the narrow win also raises the risk of messy coalition
talks that could unsettle investors in the longer-run, analysts
said it would be positive for energy group CEZ, lender
Komercni Banka and telecoms group Telefonica Czech
Republic if it killed the tax plans.
The Prague bourse is due to re-open on Tuesday after staying
shut on Monday for a holiday.
Going into the election, the Social Democrats (CSSD) had
said they would look at an up to 30 percent tax on big
utilities, banks and telecoms to bolster public finances,
mirroring moves in regional peer Hungary which have hit company
results hard. Corporate tax in the Czech Republic is charged at
19 percent.
The party won just 20.5 percent of the vote on Saturday,
however, the lowest tally for any winner in the Czechs'
post-communist history. It will hold 50 of the 200 seats in the
lower house.
The result dashed the party's hopes that it could form a
minority cabinet supported by the Communists, who won 33 seats,
leaving the two biggest leftist parties without a majority.
Instead, the Social Democrats will need to look to the
anti-corruption movement ANO, started by a billionaire food and
agricultural tycoon. The centrist group emerged as the second
strongest party as voters punished traditional parties for
sleaze scandals and a weak economy.
"Given the weak position of CSSD and opposition of ANO to
higher corporate income taxes, we think the idea of either
higher corporate income taxes or special taxes on selective
industries is dead," Ceska Sporitelna analyst Martin Lobotka
said in a note.
"This is slightly positive news for Telefonica, Komercni
Banka or CEZ."
Majority state-owned CEZ, central Europe's biggest listed
utility, has seen its share price hit an eight-year low in
recent months due to slumping power prices and the prospect of
new taxes.
CEZ shares could gain in the single percentage points if the
tax plans do not go ahead, said Josef Nemy, an analyst covering
CEZ at Komercni Banka.
MESS
The Czech crown and bonds have largely ignored the
election but messy coalition talks could worry investors.
Talks could last several months and the country is likely to
start 2014 with a provisional budget, which limits spending to
this year's levels. Parties are pledging to keep deficits below
the EU-prescribed limit of 3 percent of economic output.
Attempts to form a government suffered an early setback on
Sunday when the Social Democrats tried to oust their leader due
to the weak showing at the ballot box. Bohuslav Sobotka has
refused calls to resign but the party leadership body voted to
remove him from the team for coalition talks.
"The upshot is that it looks like we're in for a fairly
lengthy period of coalition negotiations. And the coalition that
does emerge is likely to be fragile," William Jackson, emerging
markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.
"Nonetheless, Czech politics is notoriously unstable and the
economy and financial markets haven't tended to suffer as a
result."