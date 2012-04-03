PRAGUE, April 3 Czech power market operator OTE on Tuesday cut its 2012 electricity consumption forecast to 58.8 TWh from its September forecast of 59.7 TWh due to a slower EU and global economy.

"The consumption forecast was decreased in all sectors mostly because of lower economic performance forecast on the EU and also world-wide level," OTE said.

Electricity consumption is closely correlated with economic growth.

