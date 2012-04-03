U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
PRAGUE, April 3 Czech power market operator OTE on Tuesday cut its 2012 electricity consumption forecast to 58.8 TWh from its September forecast of 59.7 TWh due to a slower EU and global economy.
"The consumption forecast was decreased in all sectors mostly because of lower economic performance forecast on the EU and also world-wide level," OTE said.
Electricity consumption is closely correlated with economic growth.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)
