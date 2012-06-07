PRAGUE, June 7 Miner Czech Coal has pulled out of a contract to supply coal to 360 megawatt power station Elektrarny Opatovice, saying the company has failed to make payments for supplies.

The announcement marked another shot in an escalating conflict over future prices of lignite, which is a major fuel source for the Czech power industry, including CEZ, the biggest utility in central Europe.

Czech Coal, controlled by Pavel Tykac, has long been locked in pricing disputes with customers that have threatened to halt production at several large power stations.

"The problem is that since 2009 Opatovice stopped meeting the contract conditions and a receivable has built up," said Gabriela Benesova, a spokeswoman for Czech Coal.

Opatovice, owned by Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH), a venture of investment groups PPF and J&T, rejected the accusation.

"EOP (Opatovice) is stating that it pays for all coal supplies on time and in a proper manner, and considers Czech Coal's actions to be unfounded," Opatovice said in a statement.

"From the viewpoint of EOP, this is another provocation by Czech Coal whose aim is to push, in a disproportionate manner, for higher future coal prices."

The power plant's spokesman said supplies of power and heat were not threatened for the time being.

EPH and Czech Coal are rivals in bidding for the 1,000-megawatt power station at Pocerady and the 800-megawatt Chvaletice plant that may be sold by CEZ, which said last month it may sell them because of the rifts it has with Czech Coal over future coal prices. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jan Korselt; Editing by David Holmes)