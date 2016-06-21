TEMELIN, Czech Republic, June 21 The South Bohemian Philharmonic Quartet performed in a somewhat unusual venue on Monday -- inside the cooling tower of a Czech nuclear power plant.

The quartet played music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Claude Debussy and Antonin Dvorak to an audience of 30 people at Temelin plant, where a 1,000 megawatt unit was shut for a regular fuel exchange, allowing the concert to take place.

(Reporting By Reuters Television)