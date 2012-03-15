PRAGUE, March 15 The Czech Energy Regulatory Office (ERU) has launched checks on the country's largest gas company, a unit of Germany RWE, to see whether it was inflating costs that show up in regulated prices, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The regulator has shifted some policies since a new chairwoman, Alena Vitaskova, took over last year, while getting tougher on renewable power subsidies that have led to price increases in recent years.

ERU spokeswoman Jarmila Lehnerova said the office, which has no power to fine market players, wanted to look into others in the gas and electricity sectors.

Checks could follow at electricity producer CEZ, which is central Europe's largest listed company, E.ON's Czech operations, or Prague gas company Prazska Plynarenska, she said.

"We will check other big energy companies," Lehnerova said. "Right now I have no information how long the checks will last."

ERU said it wanted to see whether RWE was using a network of subsidiaries to artificially boost costs, which are reflected in regulated prices.

It said that some RWE companies carried out business activities without a single employee, which raised suspicions.

If the inspection makes a finding against RWE, it could mean that some of its costs would not be accepted when setting the regulated part of energy prices, Lehnerova said. (Writing by Jason Hovet, editing by Jane Baird)