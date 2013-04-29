* Heard as far away as Prague Castle, about a mile away
* Probably due to gas; no more than four badly hurt-police
(Adds up to 40 injured, witness quote, details)
PRAGUE, April 29 An explosion in central Prague
on Monday, probably caused by gas, injured as many as 40 people,
officials said, and neighbouring buildings - including the
National Theatre - had to be evacuated.
The explosion, in a building facing the Vltava river just a
few dozen metres (yards) from the 19th-century theatre, was
heard as far away as Prague Castle about a mile (1.6 km) away.
A police spokesman said the blast was probably caused by gas
and that there had been about 15 people in the building, which
included an office of the International Air Transport
Association (IATA) and an art gallery.
"We estimate up to 40 people were injured," Zdenek Schwarz,
the chief of Prague paramedics, said on Czech Television.
"These are mostly light injuries, cuts, bruises, injuries
from glass. We estimate no more than four seriously injured, but
this is preliminary information," he said.
An emergency services spokeswoman said some people may have
been trapped in the building, which belongs to the Czech Air
Navigation Services company.
A Reuters witness at the site saw about a dozen people being
treated by emergency services.
"I was sitting quietly in my flat, making coffee. Then there
was an incredible explosion. I thought the building would
collapse. I looked out the window, and there was only dust
everywhere," Venceslava Sehnotkova, a pensioner living in a
nearby house, told Reuters television.
The blast blew out some of the windows in neighbouring
buildings, including Prague's landmark Cafe Slavia. The building
where blast occurred also includes the Prague FAMU film school
and the social sciences faculty of the Charles University.
A fire department spokeswoman said there were no reports of
fatalities.
Several streets around the site were cordoned off by police.
On Sunday, part of a five-storey residential building
collapsed - possibly because of a gas explosion - in the
northeastern French city of Reims, killing three people and
injuring 14, officials said.
(Reporting by Michael Winfrey, David Cerny, Jiri Skacel and
Robert Mueller; Editing by Louise Ireland)