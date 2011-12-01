PRAGUE, Dec 1 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for November due out at 0830 GMT End-November budget balance data at 1300 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ===========================EVENTS============================== PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. Related news: PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction. Related news: =========================TOP NEWS============================== CZECH BONDS SELL WELL: A sharp rise in yields drew strong demand at a Czech government bond auction on Wednesday, with mostly local accounts bidding as the euro zone crisis and a recent Hungary downgrade rattle markets. Story: Related news: *For FACTBOX: CEZ TO SEEK TEMELIN EXPANSION PARTNER: Czech utility CEZ will look for a partner to help finance the construction of a multi-billion dollar enlargement at its Temelin nuclear power plant, the government's point man on the project told Reuters. Story: Related news: BOND TRADING SOARS: The turnover in Czech government bonds trading nearly doubled to 104.96 billion crowns ($5.59 billion) in November, a month that saw state bond yields soar by more than a percentage point, data from the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE) showed. Story: Related news: CROWN GAINS: The Czech crown gained as much as 1.5 percent against the euro on Wednesday after global coordinated central bank action to supply liquidity lifted emerging European assets. Story: Related news: KRTEK CARTOON CREATOR DIES: Zdenek Miler, the creator of Czech cartoon character Krtek (the Mole), which entertained children around the world for over half a century, died on Wednesday at the age of 90, Czech Television reported. Story: Related news: DEFICIT SEEN ON TARGET: The Czech central state budget deficit should come in as planned for 2011, Deputy Finance Minister Jan Gregor said. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: A coordinated move by major global central banks to boost liquidity lifted emerging European currencies on Wednesday, reversing fortunes for the Hungarian forint and state bonds and moving Poland's zloty away from a 29-month low hit earlier. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Wednesday on a forecast of increasing consumption offsetting a rise in wind power generation in the region, while the front-year contract rose, tracking gains across energy complex, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.317 25.331 0.06 -1.27 vs Dollar 18.811 18.791 -0.11 -0.77 Czech Equities 878.9 878.9 4.21 -28.24 U.S. Equities 12,045.68 11,555.63 4.24 4.04 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ---------------------------PRESS DIGEST------------------------ PILOTS TO PROTEST: Pilots at national carrier Czech Airline (CSA) are set to launch a protest against restructuring of the company. The protests will probably lead to cancellation of some flights. E15, page 7 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jana Mlcochova and Jason Hovet on +420 224 190 479 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.344 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)