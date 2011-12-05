PRAGUE, Dec 2 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Q3 real wage data at 0800 GMT Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... =========================TOP NEWS============================== CZECH BUY IN BULGARIA: E.ON has agreed to sell its E.ON Bulgaria unit to private Czech group Energo-Pro, the German utility said in a statement. Story: Related news: C.BANK AFTER MOODY'S: Czech banks are healthy and regulation over money flows between them and their foreign owners cuts the risk of a pullback of capital, the central bank (CNB) said on Friday after Moody's lowered its outlook on the sector. Story: Related news: UNIPETROL MARGINS: Czech oil refiner Unipetrol released the following indicators of market conditions in November. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed on Friday as risk appetite increased, fuelled by speculation that the European Central Bank may help ease the euro zone debt crisis by lending to the bloc's weaker countries through the International Monetary Fund. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech power for the next working day fell on a forecast of a surge in wind power generation and milder weather while Cal '12 contract fell slightly as traders waited a Franco-German summit on the euro zone crisis. Story: Related news: NUCLEAR POWER: The foreign ministry fears tougher European rules in the wake of the Fukushima disaster could force the Czechs to shut its Dukovany nuclear power plant in five years, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Friday. Story: Related news: ARCELORMITTAL CUTS: The world's top steelmaker ArcelorMittal will lay off 10 percent of its staff in the Czech Republic due to weaker-than-expected demand amid an economic downturn, a union leader said on Friday. Story: Related news: ---------------------------PRESS DIGEST------------------------ ECONOMY AND BUDGET: The Finance Ministry and the state economic council are preparing scenarios of and reaction to various economic developments next year and will present these along with likely budget changes in January. The paper said the most likely scenario was a small GDP drop, a less likely scenario factors Greece leaving the euro zone while the least likely sees a possible euro zone breakup or a systematic collapse due to persisting problems in the bloc. The optimistic scenario sees small growth as the euro zone situation calms. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 PM ON EURO ZONE: Prime Minister Petr Necas said he did not believe the euro zone would break up. E15, page 3 CEZ RENEWABLES: CEZ will look at investing 30 billion crowns ($1.59 billion) in the coming years into renewable sources. Tyden, page 57 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 18.8522 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)