PRAGUE, Dec 8 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== November unemployment data at 0800 GMT. =========================EVENTS================================ PRAGUE -The lower house of parliament to continue a session (until December 16). PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues. PRAGUE - Czech President Vaclav Klaus to meet his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev. News conference at 1130 GMT. =========================TOP NEWS============================== CZECHS BEFORE SUMMIT: The Czech Republic would support all changes that would lead to stabilisation in the euro zone but it is unacceptable if the country would need to send budget drafts to the EU before parliamentary approval, Prime Minister Petr Necas was quoted on Thursday as saying. S&P: S&P may cut large bank groups acros the euro zone. 2011 BORROWING: Czech gross borrowing will be higher than planned at around 256 billion crowns ($13.6 billion) in 2011 due to a strategy to raise reserves amid market volatility, the Finance Ministry's debt department director Petr Pavelek said on Wednesday. FINAL 2011 BOND AUCTION: Demand fell short of the offer at the Czechs' last scheduled domestic bond auction of 2011 on Wednesday as a rarely-traded floating-rate bond drew little interest from banks. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday with all eyes on a key European summit and investors shrugged off a downgrade of Budapest's economic growth forecast for 2012 while the Polish central bank hold its key rate as expected. CEE POWER: Long-term Czech power prices climbed off a nine-month low on Wednesday due in part to a German industrial output report that beat expectations, traders said. CME CASH FLOW: Media group Central European Media Enterprises is on track to deliver neutral free cash flow in 2011, it said in a presentation on its web site. FORTUNA CEO: Czech betting company Fortuna Entertainment said vice-chairman Wilf Walsh would take over as interim general director from January until a shareholder meeting planned for May at the least. ===========================PRESS DIGEST======================== CZECH-RUSSIA BUSINESS: Czech firms will sign deals with Russian partners worth around 3 billion euros during Russian President Dmitry Medvedev's visit to Prague today. Contracts will maily be in infrastructure and energy. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.