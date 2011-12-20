PRAGUE, Dec 20 Here are news stories,
============================TOP NEWS============================
IMF LOAN TARGET IN DANGER: Euro zone ministers agreed on
Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off
the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies,
but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro
target after Britain bowed out.
Story: Related news:
CBANK CHIEF: LOAN TO IMF IS RISKY: A potential loan by the
Czech central bank to the IMF considered as part of a broader
European package to navigate the euro zone out of its debt
crisis would lock up an overly large part the country's foreign
exchange reserves with the fund, Czech central bank Governor
Miroslav Singer said.
Story: Related news:
HAVEL: Czechs streamed in their thousands through Prague
Castle and the historical city centre on Monday to write
condolences and bid farewell to Vaclav Havel, the playwright who
became president after leading a "Velvet Revolution" to topple
Communist rule.
Story: Related news:
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and the Romanian leu led
gains among emerging European currencies, supported by comments
from a European Central Bank policymaker and ahead of an
expected interest rate rise in Hungary.
Story: Related news:
CEZ IN TURKEY: Turkish group Akkok said it and Czech utility
CEZ, partners in Turkish power producer Akenerji
, had dropped a plan to sell a stake because bids were
too low.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Higher wind production in the region, forecasts
for warmer weather and supply from nuclear power plants helped
push down Czech spot power prices on Monday while Cal '12 hit a
10-month low, traders said.
Story: Related news:
------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------
LENDING TO IMF: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said that
the amount of 3.5 billion euros that the Czechs were asked to
pay in a bilateral loan to the IMF was cut off from the
agreement made at a conference call of EU Finance Ministers on
Monday. The reason was that countries outside the euro zone will
have to make the payments from their foreign exchange reserves
while euro zone members will use money printed by the European
Central Bank.
The amount that Czechs will lend to the IMF is yet to be
decided by the government, Kalousek said.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1, idnes.cz
(Reporting by Prague Newsroom)