PRAGUE, Dec 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS============================ IMF LOAN TARGET IN DANGER: Euro zone ministers agreed on Monday to boost IMF resources by 150 billion euros to ward off the debt crisis and won support for more money from EU allies, but it was unclear if the bloc would reach its 200 billion euro target after Britain bowed out. Story: Related news: CBANK CHIEF: LOAN TO IMF IS RISKY: A potential loan by the Czech central bank to the IMF considered as part of a broader European package to navigate the euro zone out of its debt crisis would lock up an overly large part the country's foreign exchange reserves with the fund, Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said. Story: Related news: HAVEL: Czechs streamed in their thousands through Prague Castle and the historical city centre on Monday to write condolences and bid farewell to Vaclav Havel, the playwright who became president after leading a "Velvet Revolution" to topple Communist rule. Story: Related news: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and the Romanian leu led gains among emerging European currencies, supported by comments from a European Central Bank policymaker and ahead of an expected interest rate rise in Hungary. Story: Related news: CEZ IN TURKEY: Turkish group Akkok said it and Czech utility CEZ, partners in Turkish power producer Akenerji , had dropped a plan to sell a stake because bids were too low. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Higher wind production in the region, forecasts for warmer weather and supply from nuclear power plants helped push down Czech spot power prices on Monday while Cal '12 hit a 10-month low, traders said. Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.353 25.316 -0.15 -1.41 vs Dollar 19.481 19.427 -0.28 -4.36 Czech Equities 852.8 852.8 -0.46 -30.37 U.S. Equities 11,766.26 11,866.39 -0.84 1.63 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ------------------------PRESS DIGEST------------------------- LENDING TO IMF: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said that the amount of 3.5 billion euros that the Czechs were asked to pay in a bilateral loan to the IMF was cut off from the agreement made at a conference call of EU Finance Ministers on Monday. The reason was that countries outside the euro zone will have to make the payments from their foreign exchange reserves while euro zone members will use money printed by the European Central Bank. The amount that Czechs will lend to the IMF is yet to be decided by the government, Kalousek said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1, idnes.cz Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.