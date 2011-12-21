PRAGUE, Dec 21 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Wednesday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to meet on
interest rates. An announcement is expected at 1200 GMT with a
news conference to follow at 1330 GMT.
All 18 analysts saw no change in the repo rate,
at 0.75 percent since May 2010. Ten predicted the next move
would be up next year or in 2013, while five expected a cut in
the first half of 2012.
PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session
(www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.
FACTBOX:CZECH CBANKERS ON POLICY: The Czech central bank is
expected to maintain its ultra loose monetary policy on
Wednesday at a time the east European economy has contracted and
price growth has lagged demand pressures.
FORINT FIRMS AFTER RATE HIKE: Hungary's forint rose after
the central bank raised interest rates to defend the currency
and the zloty posted a fifth consecutive day of gains after
Moody's affirmed Poland's credit rating.
EEX BOURSE TO INCLUDE CZECH DATA: German energy bourse EEX
said on Tuesday it planned to include Czech power station data
in the aggregated transparency figures it issues on the
Internet.
CBANK CHIEF ON IMF: A potential loan by the Czech central
bank to the IMF as part of a European package to help the euro
zone out of its debt crisis would lock up too much of the
country's foreign exchange reserves, Czech central bank Governor
Miroslav Singer said.
CEE POWER: Higher wind production in the region, forecasts
for warmer weather and supply from nuclear power plants helped
push down Czech spot power prices on Monday while Cal '12 hit a
10-month low, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.528 25.42 -0.42 -2.11
vs Dollar 19.471 19.378 -0.48 -4.3
Czech Equities 867.9 867.9 1.77 -29.14
U.S. Equities 12,103.58 11,766.26 2.87 4.54
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
FINMIN:LOAN TO IMF COULD AFFECT CZECH RATING: If the Czech
Republic lent the IMF the expected 3.5 billion euros, the
exposure of the country's foreign exchange reserves would be so
high that it could draw attention of rating agencies, deputy
Finance Minister Tomas Zidek said. The paper said the Czech
Republic will probably provide some loan to the IMF but the
amount is up for debate.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
