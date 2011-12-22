PRAGUE, Dec 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================= Real-time economic data releases................... Previous stories on Czech data............ Overview of economic data and forecasts......... Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS============================ CZECHS MOURN HAVEL: Over 10,000 people marched through Prague on Wednesday to pay tribute to former President Vaclav Havel who dies on Sunday. A funeral attended by heads of state from a number of European countries will take place on Friday. Story: CENTRAL BANK KEEPS RATES FLAT: The central bank kept interest rates unchanged at record low of 0.75 percent on Wednesday, as expected. Governor Miroslav Singer said the nextmove can be in either direction, but given upside inflation risks a tightening seems more likely, although it may not come any time soon. Story: related news: CEE MARKETS: The forint was knocked down on fears that talks with international lenders may be derailed. Story: Related news: CEE POWER: Czech spot prices fell on strong nuclear supply and lower demand, while long-term prices slid in quiet pre-holiday trade. Story: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.567 25.587 0.08 -2.27 vs Dollar 19.561 19.6 0.2 -4.78 Czech Equities 879.8 879.8 1.37 -28.17 U.S. Equities 12,107.74 12,103.58 0.03 4.58 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy. =============================================================== For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)