============================TOP NEWS============================
CZECHS MOURN HAVEL: Over 10,000 people marched through
Prague on Wednesday to pay tribute to former President Vaclav
Havel who dies on Sunday. A funeral attended by heads of state
from a number of European countries will take place on Friday.
Story:
CENTRAL BANK KEEPS RATES FLAT: The central bank kept
interest rates unchanged at record low of 0.75 percent on
Wednesday, as expected. Governor Miroslav Singer said the
nextmove can be in either direction, but given upside inflation
risks a tightening seems more likely, although it may not come
any time soon.
Story: related news:
CEE MARKETS: The forint was knocked down on fears that talks
with international lenders may be derailed.
Story: Related news:
CEE POWER: Czech spot prices fell on strong nuclear supply
and lower demand, while long-term prices slid in quiet
pre-holiday trade.
Story:
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.567 25.587 0.08 -2.27
vs Dollar 19.561 19.6 0.2 -4.78
Czech Equities 879.8 879.8 1.37 -28.17
U.S. Equities 12,107.74 12,103.58 0.03 4.58
