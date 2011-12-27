PRAGUE Dec 27 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================TOP NEWS============================

LEADERS BID FAREWELL TO HAVEL: International leaders bade farewell on Friday to former Czech President Vaclav Havel, the anti-communist dissident who led the peaceful "Velvet Revolution" and inspired human rights campaigners around the world.

Story: Related news:

CEZ TAKES CONTROL OF TRMICE PLANT: Czech power firm CEZ said on Friday it had exercised an option to take a 15 percent stake in heating plant Teplarna Trmice from Dalkia , raising its holding to 100 percent.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint was stable in thin pre-holiday trade on Friday as the country approved controversial laws that may expose Budapest to further market turbulence if its stand-off with international lenders goes unresolved.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech power for Monday rose slightly as forecasts for a fall in wind output outweighed lower demand, while the front-year contract edged higher as oil prices were firm, traders said on Friday.

Story: Related news:

------------------------PRESS DIGEST-------------------------

LENDING: There is a concern that Czech banks will become reluctant to lend, following instructions of their parent euro zone banks, Patria Finance analyst David Marek said.

The volume of all loans in the Czech economy rose by 5 percent in the first nine months of the year to 2.3 trillion. The volume of non-performing loans stagnated at around 6 percent in the period.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

GOLDMAN ON CZECH ECON: Economic performance next year will be aggravated by reduced volume of lending by Czech banks, most of which are units of euro zone banks that are scrambling to boost their capital buffers, international advisor for Goldman Sachs Vladimir Dlouhy said.

A collapse of debt financing in the euro zone cannot be excluded, he said, which could lead to the end of the common currency.

He said the Czech economy would contract by 0.5 percent next year and grow by around 2.5 percent in 2013. He said a second recession in three years would lead to a contraction of the country's potential output.

The crown will weaken against the euro until the euro zone is stabilised and the rate can get to 27.00 per euro (from 25.790 on Tuesday) next year. It will probably return to around 25.00 in 2013.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)