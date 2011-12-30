PRAGUE Dec 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

November money supply data at 0900 GMT.

Q3 foreign debt data at 0900 GMT.

CEE MARKETS: Hungary scrapped a 3-year bond auction on Thursday and yields on its longer bond maturities jumped, adding to pressure on emerging Europe.

CROWN HITS 1-MONTH LOW: The Czech crown weakened 0.5 percent on Thursday to a one-month low against the euro, nearing the psychological level of 26 after a poor Hungarian debt auction hit emerging European markets.

SAZKA CLAIM: Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Bank , sold a 215 million crown claim against lottery company Sazka to investment group KKCG.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

FOREIGN POLICY: Czech foreign policy will concentrate on European affairs next year and it is important not to fall out of the mainstream, Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg said.

Lidove Noviny, page 5

EU FUNDS: EU auditors found mistakes in contracts that are part of a more than 50 billion crown program whose funds can be drawn until 2013 for education projects. The state may lose the money.

Mlada Fronta Dnes, page A3

