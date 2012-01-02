PRAGUE Jan 2 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
=========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for December due out at
0830 GMT.
============================TOP NEWS============================
BUDGET: A drop in the Czech economy of around 1 percent may
lead the government to decide whether to revise the 2012 budget
or only take new savings measures, Prime Minister Petr Necas was
quoted as saying on Monday.
CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint shed more than 1 percent
on Friday after a key end-of-year fixing in Poland and a new law
in Hungary that threatens an international funding deal.
========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
PRESIDENT'S NEW YEAR SPEECH: Czech President Vaclav Klaus,
in his annual new year's speech, said 2012 will be a difficult
year and reforms are needed quickly.
Pravo, page 1
