============================TOP NEWS============================
2012 RESULTS: Prague-listed companies CEZ and
Komercni Banka expect better results in 2012 versus
2011, executives said in a newspaper survey published on
Tuesday.
BUDGET: Prague may let the public deficit grow above target
this year if the economy contracts, Prime Minister Petr Necas
was quoted as saying on Monday, potentially putting him at odds
with his finance minister.
CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint firmed and other emerging
European currencies held steady on Monday at the start of 2012
trading that analysts expect will remain volatile with spillover
from the euro zone crisis.
CEE POWER: Low demand and an expected bump in supply from
wind generation kept a lid on Czech spot prices on Monday in
thin trade as a number of countries in Europe observed a bank
holiday, traders said.
SHUTDOWNS: Czech utility CEZ on Monday set dates
in May and July for planned shutdowns of its two reactors at the
Temelin nuclear power plant in 2012 for refueling.
PMI: The Czech Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved to
49.2 in December from 48.6 in November, signalling a slower
overall contraction in the manufacturing sector, a survey by
Markit Economics showed on Monday.
FINMIN OUTLOOK: Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said the
most likely scenario for the economy this year is a drop of 2
percent. Budget revenue would fall by 30-50 billion crowns. The
deficit target of 105 billion should be kept.
Mlada Fronta Dnes, page C1
JOBS: Many firms in the Czech Republic are looking to add
jobs this year, including Foxconn, which plans 1,000 new spots
in 2012.
Lidove Noviny, page 1
ENERGY SUPPLIER: Last year, 448,860 firms and households
changed electricity suppliers, an annual increase of almost
200,000. Also, 361,941 gas customers changed suppliers, around
four times as many as in 2010.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
