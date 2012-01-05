PRAGUE Jan 5 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - 39-week T-bill auction.

PRAGUE - Second round of 2.75%/14 government bond auction .

PRAGUE - Car Importers' Association (SDA) to hold a news conference on fourth quarter passenger car registrations (1300 GMT).

============================TOP NEWS============================

BOND AUCTION: The Czech Finance Ministry sold its entire offer at the first bond auction of 2012 thanks to strong local demand for short-dated paper, brushing off worries in central European markets over Hungary's financing position.

CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a record low on Wednesday and Hungarian bond yields soared, pressuring Budapest to back away from widely-criticised reforms to win international aid and avert a market crisis.

CEE POWER: Strong wind generation in the region pressured Czech spot prices on Wednesday while Cal '13 baseload rebounded from a 14-month low touched a day earlier, traders said.

POWER TRADE: Day-ahead trading volume soared by 73 percent in 2011 on Czech market operator OTE's daily auctions, helped by integrated power markets in the region and by more traders looking to balance short-term positions, OTE said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.901 25.825 -0.29 -1.39 vs Dollar 20.044 19.912 -0.66 -1.58 Czech Equities 927.4 927.4 -0.74 1.79 U.S. Equities 12,418.42 12,397.38 0.17 1.64 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

AIRLINES SALE: Czech Airlines management have talked with several interested parties about the possible state sale of the carrier, but said bids were not likely before the EU decides on whether the airline received unfair state aid.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 1

CEZ AUDIT: An internal CEZ audit into conflicts of interest involving former boss Martin Roman is finished and in the hands of management and majority owner, the Finance Ministry.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 18

