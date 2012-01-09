PRAGUE Jan 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Monday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

November retail sales data at 0800 GMT.

December unemployment data at 0800 GMT.

December inflation data at 0800 GMT.

Q4 government debt duration data at 1300 GMT.

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - Finance Ministry to publish detailed calendar for the issuance of domestic state bonds in February of 2012.

Related news:

============================TOP NEWS============================

C.BANK'S SINGER: The Czech economy will show a small growth or moderate decline this year but a deep crisis like the one seen after 2008 is not on the cards, central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said in a newspaper interview released on Sunday.

Story: Related news:

SINGER ON EURO: Greece should leave the euro zone and devalue its new currency unless Europe is willing to provide "massive" funding for the indebted country, Czech central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said in a newspaper interview.

Story: Related news:

FINMIN SAVINGS PLANS: The Czech government is working on a plan to save 30 billion crowns ($1.47 billion) to compensate for lower-than-expected economic output this year, Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Sunday.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The forint led currency gains in central Europe on Friday, shrugging off a downgrade of Hungary's credit rating by Fitch after the government said it and the central bank wanted a swift international aid deal.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead fell slightly on Friday with colder weather propping up demand and helping to offset healthy wind generation levels in the region that has weighed on prices all week.

Story: Related news:

CEZ FUND: Czech utility CEZ may look to spin off its renewable power businesses into a qualified investors fund this year, but it may not include its foreign assets, a spokesman said on Friday.

Story: Related news:

ASYLUM: The Czech Republic granted asylum to the husband of Ukraine's jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko on Friday as her party said Kiev was stepping up pressure on the family.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.875 25.874 0 -1.29 vs Dollar 20.342 20.345 0.01 -3.09 Czech Equities 894.4 894.4 -0.82 -1.83 U.S. Equities 12,359.92 12,415.7 -0.45 1.17 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

TEMELIN TENDER: CEZ Chief Exectutive Daniel Benes said the option for an additional three blocks to be included in the tender to expand Temelin nuclear power plant was unrealistic, and that the company only expected bids for two new blocks at Temelin.

In an interview, he also said the company did not expect a big movement in power prices in either direction.

E15, page 1

PRAGUE GAS: The Prague city hall wants to buy the shares in gas company Prazska Plynarenska that are held by E.ON. The deal could be worth 6-7 billion czech crowns ($343.49 million).

Euro, page 6

IPO: Home and garden retailer Mountfield will announce plans for an initial public offering this week.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

CAR PLANT: Production at the TPCA car plant, a joint venture of Toyota Motor and PSA Peugeot Citroen, fell 8.5 last year to 270,705 vehicles due to a decline in the sale of small cars.

E15, page 7

KIT DIGITAL SHARES: Kit Digitial plans to move its shares from Prague to London.

E15, page 9

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)