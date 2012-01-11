PRAGUE Jan 11 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA=========================

Real-time economic data releases...................

Previous stories on Czech data............

Overview of economic data and forecasts.........

Updates on CEE currencies........................... ============================EVENTS==============================

PRAGUE - The Czech cabinet to hold a session, to vote on the return of church property. (www.vlada.cz/en/default.htm). News conference to follow.

Related news: ============================TOP NEWS============================

SKODA OUTPUT: German carmaker Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto will boost production to 1 million cars by 2014 at the latest, from the 879,200 units sold last year.

Story: Related news:

CEZ BONDS: Czech electricity producer CEZ offered bondholders on Tuesday a buyback of euro-denominated bonds maturing in 2012 and 2013.

Story: Related news:

TYMOSHENKO HUSBAND ATTACKS FROM PRAGUE: The husband of Ukraine's jailed opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko said on Tuesday "enormous pressure" and persecution by President Viktor Yanukovich's government forced him to flee to the Czech Republic.

Story: Related news:

CEE MARKETS: The forint gained 1.8 percent against the euro by late trade on Tuesday, extending a rebound on investor hopes that talks with the International Monetary Fund will lead to an aid deal to stabilise Hungary's teetering economy.

Story: Related news:

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power dipped slightly on Tuesday as wind production in the region rose slightly and warmer-than-normal weather kept pressure on spot prices.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.779 25.712 -0.26 -0.92 vs Dollar 20.195 20.114 -0.4 -2.35 Czech Equities 897.9 897.9 1.41 -1.45 U.S. Equities 12,462.47 12,392.69 0.56 2 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

INTERNET SALES SOAR: The two largest Czech internet shops alza.cz and mall.cz saw their sales rise to record levels last year. Alza's sales rose to 6.7 billion crowns from 5.6 billion in 2010 and Mall's revenue hit 4 billion crowns from 2.7 billion in 2010.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 13

COALITION RIFT: Junior coalition party Public Affairs failed to agree at a party meeting late on Tuesday whether it would support a government plan at the cabinet's meeting on Wednesday to return churches property confiscated during the communist era.

Prime Minister Petr Necas had told the party it would either support the plan to which it had given a preliminary agreement or its ministers would have to leave the government.

The party is meeting again this morning before a government meeting at 0800 GMT.

Czech TV

CZECH POWER GRID: Cross-boarder power spikes from German renewable power generation threaten the Czech grid and therefore Czech grid operator CEPS is considering to build two new transformers at a cost of 2 billion crowns ($99.22 million)to cut the Czech Republic from Germany.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 16

AAA CAR SALES: Used car dealer AAA Auto saw their 2011 sales rise by 13.4 percent to 44,828 units.

Lidove Noviny, page 16

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

For Instant Views of key economic data click on For summary of economic data and forecasts For diary of forthcoming Czech events For calendar of east European economic indicators TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets TOP NEWS -- Convergence watch For an economic indicator diary for the euro zone, the United States and other Group of Seven countries see For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474

E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 20.3791 Czech crowns) ($1 = 20.1565 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)