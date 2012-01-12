PRAGUE Jan 12 Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech
financial markets on Thursday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)
============================EVENTS==============================
PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a
regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary
policy issues.
PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.
============================TOP NEWS============================
CEZ FINDS NO CONFLICT IN SKODA POWER DEALS: A CEZ
internal audit into possible conflicts of interest
involving former chairman Martin Roman has shown no
irregularities in awarding contracts to a major supplier, the
Czech electricity producer said.
GOVT AVERTS COLLAPSE: The Czech government approved a plan
on Wednesday to return property confiscated from churches during
the 1948-1989 communist era, a deputy prime minister said,
overcoming a dispute that had threatened to topple the cabinet.
CEE MARKETS: The forint eased on Wednesday following recent
gains after the EU put more pressure on Hungary to strike an aid
deal to help secure access to debt markets, while the zloty held
steady with Polish interest rates unchanged.
CEE POWER: A surge in wind production in the region drove
Czech day-ahead power prices lower on Wednesday, while the key
long-term contract fell along with oil, traders said.
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2011
vs Euro 25.837 25.84 0.01 -1.14
vs Dollar 20.294 20.383 0.44 -2.85
Czech Equities 890.6 890.6 -0.81 -2.25
U.S. Equities 12,449.45 12,462.47 -0.1 1.9
CLASHES OVER EU'S FISCAL COMPACT: Foreign Minister Karel
Schwarzenberg, who is the chairman of coalition party TOP09,
said the government must sign the EU's compact for tighter
fiscal rules or TOP09's ministers will leave the government,
which would likely lead to its collapse.
Meanwhile, President Vaclav Klaus, who signs international
treaties, sent a letter to Prime Minister Petr Necas saying he
will not sign the compact.
Lidove Noviny, page 13
BUDWEISER: Anheuser Busch InBev bought Czech beer
maker Budejovicky Mestansky Pivovar which is in trademaker
disputes with state-owned Budejovicky Budvar over the use of
Budweiser Bier brand. The paper said the American beer company
is opening a way to buy Budvar in privatisation.
Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
