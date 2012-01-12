PRAGUE Jan 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

PRAGUE - Czech central bank governing board to hold a regular weekly meeting. It is not scheduled to discuss monetary policy issues.

PRAGUE - 26-week T-bill auction.

CEZ FINDS NO CONFLICT IN SKODA POWER DEALS: A CEZ internal audit into possible conflicts of interest involving former chairman Martin Roman has shown no irregularities in awarding contracts to a major supplier, the Czech electricity producer said.

GOVT AVERTS COLLAPSE: The Czech government approved a plan on Wednesday to return property confiscated from churches during the 1948-1989 communist era, a deputy prime minister said, overcoming a dispute that had threatened to topple the cabinet.

CEE MARKETS: The forint eased on Wednesday following recent gains after the EU put more pressure on Hungary to strike an aid deal to help secure access to debt markets, while the zloty held steady with Polish interest rates unchanged.

CEE POWER: A surge in wind production in the region drove Czech day-ahead power prices lower on Wednesday, while the key long-term contract fell along with oil, traders said.

Story: Related news: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2011 vs Euro 25.837 25.84 0.01 -1.14 vs Dollar 20.294 20.383 0.44 -2.85 Czech Equities 890.6 890.6 -0.81 -2.25 U.S. Equities 12,449.45 12,462.47 -0.1 1.9 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ========================PRESS DIGEST=========================

CLASHES OVER EU'S FISCAL COMPACT: Foreign Minister Karel Schwarzenberg, who is the chairman of coalition party TOP09, said the government must sign the EU's compact for tighter fiscal rules or TOP09's ministers will leave the government, which would likely lead to its collapse.

Meanwhile, President Vaclav Klaus, who signs international treaties, sent a letter to Prime Minister Petr Necas saying he will not sign the compact.

Lidove Noviny, page 13

BUDWEISER: Anheuser Busch InBev bought Czech beer maker Budejovicky Mestansky Pivovar which is in trademaker disputes with state-owned Budejovicky Budvar over the use of Budweiser Bier brand. The paper said the American beer company is opening a way to buy Budvar in privatisation.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 14

Reuters has not verified the media reports, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.

