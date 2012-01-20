PRAGUE Jan 20 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday.

IMF LOAN: Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas said on Thursday he was leaning toward providing the IMF with a smaller-than-proposed loan as part of a European package to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, singalling a shift in his previously negative stance towards the loan.

CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint rose to a four-week high on Thursday and bond prices rose sharply on hopes that Budapest is getting closer to an aid deal it needs to cope with its debt burden this year, giving a boost to other central European currencies.

CEE POWER: Czech day ahead power fell on Thursday due to mild weather, healthy wind levels and weaker demand headed into the weekend as prices in the Czech and Slovak markets recoupled after splitting the previous two days, traders said.

2ND ROUND: The Czech Finance Ministry sold 236 million crowns ($11.84 million) worth of variable rate government bonds due in 2017 out of 1.5 billion slated for the second, non-competitive round of an auction on Thursday.

EU BUDGET: The Czech Republic will join with the group of countries that want a smaller EU budget after 2013. Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said the cabinet wants priority to go to cohesion funds.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 4

ORCO: Orco Property Group will start building a 500 million crown ($25.43 million), 145-unit residential building in Prague in the spring, operating director Ales Vobruba said. It is also looking to sell two office buildings in Prague from its Endurance Fund, including CEZ headquarters.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

URANIUM MINING: State miner Diamo found new uranium reserves good for five years and worth 3 billion crowns.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 15

FDI: A Czech Statistical Office study showed the euro zone's share of direct investment in the Czech Republic has dropped since 2005.

Lidove Noviny, page 15

M&A: M&A activity in the Czech Republic fell in 2011 to 1.07 billion euros from 2.41 billion in 2010.

E15, page 1

EU TREATY: President Vaclav Klaus called on the cabinet to decided on its own about the Czech Republic the EU budget treaty.

Lidove Noviny, page 1

